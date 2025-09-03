Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Stake Reduced by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 52,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SXT stock opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.74%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.