ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $5,339,369.75 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CEO William Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $912.93 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $19,278,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

