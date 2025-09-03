ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $5,339,369.75 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CEO William Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $912.93 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $19,278,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.