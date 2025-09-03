Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Mona Ashiya Buys 6,306,127 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya bought 6,306,127 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 265.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 147.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

