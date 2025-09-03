Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expands By 1,699.7%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 530,900 shares, agrowthof1,699.7% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 117.20% and a negative return on equity of 149.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

