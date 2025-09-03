Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Declines By 78.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adeclineof78.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.5781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

