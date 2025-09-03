Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 98.5%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adropof98.5% from the July 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.6%
BDRFY stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
