Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 98.5%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adropof98.5% from the July 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.6%

BDRFY stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.