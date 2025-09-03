Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Increases By 3,500.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, anincreaseof3,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Longyuan Power Group stock opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$6.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.33.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

