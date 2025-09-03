Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 437.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, agrowthof437.8% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

