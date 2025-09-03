Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 96.8%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, adropof96.8% from the July 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
