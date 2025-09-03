Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 96.8%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, adropof96.8% from the July 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $747,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

