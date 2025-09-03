Short Interest in FDCTech, Inc. (OTC:FDCT) Rises By 4,200.0%

FDCTech, Inc. (OTC:FDCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, anincreaseof4,200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FDCTech Stock Up 16.1%

OTC:FDCT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. FDCTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

FDCTech Company Profile

FDCTech, Inc operates as a technology provider and software developer in the cryptocurrency or digital asset space. It operates Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform, a commercial trading platform primarily for day traders and retail investors. The company’s Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform includes risk management, pricing engine, and connectivity to liquidity providers or market makers.

