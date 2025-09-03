Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Drops By 98.9%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,800 shares, adropof98.9% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.53. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Greenwave Technology Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWAV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 11,241.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,843,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.