Short Interest in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Declines By 80.0%

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDIV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,091,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Shares of GDIV opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

