Short Interest in iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Drops By 80.9%

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adeclineof80.9% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22.

About iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF

The iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (BELT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in US equities of any market capitalization. BELT was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

