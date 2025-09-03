Short Interest in iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Drops By 80.9%

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adeclineof80.9% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22.
About iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.