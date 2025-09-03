Short Interest in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 80.2%

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,700 shares, adecreaseof80.2% from the July 31st total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNES shares. Zacks Research raised Senestech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised Senestech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Senestech to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senestech

Senestech Stock Up 1.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Senestech has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Senestech had a negative net margin of 289.01% and a negative return on equity of 150.93%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Senestech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Senestech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

