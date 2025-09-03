Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $9.94. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 265,336 shares.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $711.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

