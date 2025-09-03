Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, adeclineof75.0% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLCN stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
