SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,789,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,522,000 after buying an additional 1,132,787 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 292,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNT shares. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SPNT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

