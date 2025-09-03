SM Energy Company $SM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

