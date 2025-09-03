SM Energy Company $SM Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,005,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 96,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

