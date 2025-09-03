Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $72,812,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,905,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,734,000 after purchasing an additional 590,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

