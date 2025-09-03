Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

