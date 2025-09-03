Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.07. Solitario Resources shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 52,800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Solitario Zinc Corp is a zinc focused exploration company engaging in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America. It has joint venture interests in two large, high-grade zinc development projects. The Florida Canyon Zinc Project in Peru is a development asset held jointly with Nexa Resources SA and the Lik Zinc Project represents a large-tonnage, high-grade development project in Alaska in partnership with Teck Resources.

