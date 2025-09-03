Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.24. 1,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solo Brands stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Solo Brands worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

