Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.35. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 11,038 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of -0.25.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.