Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 66,783 shares traded.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 23.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 2.06% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

