Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “FIN – INVEST MGMT” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sound Point Meridian Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 211.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 52.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors 23.61% -11.43% 7.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

53.9% of shares of all “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Point Meridian Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A 12.57 Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors $358.48 billion $584.07 million 14.84

Sound Point Meridian Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Point Meridian Capital. Sound Point Meridian Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Point Meridian Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00 Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors 773 3184 3428 78 2.38

Sound Point Meridian Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sound Point Meridian Capital rivals beat Sound Point Meridian Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

