Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the bank's stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

