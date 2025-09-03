S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.11. 7,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Get S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 147,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.