Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,692 shares of company stock worth $5,393,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

