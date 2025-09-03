SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.20.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,223,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,699,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 356,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

