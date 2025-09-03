Stepan Company $SCL Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 60.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

