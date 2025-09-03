Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Constellation Brands Put Options (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,886 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof45% compared to the average volume of 9,578 put options.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $149.36 and a twelve month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 448,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

