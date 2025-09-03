Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.90 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

