Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and traded as high as $28.77. Sumitomo shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 62,990 shares.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

