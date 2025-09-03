Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Summit Redstone.

8/19/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

