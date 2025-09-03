SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Head to Head Survey

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SunCar Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 171.93%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance 34.46% 12.09% 10.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Full Truck Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $441.90 million 0.67 -$68.66 million N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance $1.54 billion 8.97 $420.57 million $0.56 23.58

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats SunCar Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.