Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$7.32. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 367,884 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.7%

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.82%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

