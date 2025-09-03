Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 219,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 82,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

SUPN opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,726.96. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,434.54. This represents a 90.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $7,617,005. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

