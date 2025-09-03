Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 14,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 19,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

