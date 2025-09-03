Tanger Inc. $SKT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,712,000 after buying an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $57,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Tanger Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

