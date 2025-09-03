Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,457,683 shares trading hands.

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £27.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £44,000. Insiders own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

