Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $50.95. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 10,274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.50. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 20.33%.The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Taylor Devices by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices



Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Stories

