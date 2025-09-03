TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $13.00. TDK shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 107,662 shares changing hands.

TDK Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TDK had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

