TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

