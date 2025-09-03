Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on TIIAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Telecom Italia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

TIIAY opened at $4.84 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

