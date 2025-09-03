Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $537.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $416.00 and a 1-year high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.