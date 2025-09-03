Telefonica SA $TEF Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 180,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank raised Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Telefonica Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:TEF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. Telefonica SA has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.