Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

TEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Tempus AI Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $3,723,561.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. The trade was a 92.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,951 shares of company stock valued at $77,660,938 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tempus AI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Tempus AI by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

