TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,552 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 569,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

