The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 840,642 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 651,346 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after buying an additional 581,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

