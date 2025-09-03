The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
